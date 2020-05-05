NEWSMAX

President Donald Trump said he will not support bailouts for cash-strapped states because the practice is “not fair to the Republicans.” During an interview with the New York Post, Trump was asked about coronavirus relief and whether states are entitled to receive federal aid that’s not related to the virus. “I think Congress is inclined to do a lot of things but I don’t think they’re inclined to do bailouts,” Trump said. “A bailout is different than, you know, reimbursing for the plague. “It’s not fair to the Republicans because all the states that need help — they’re run by Democrats in every case. Florida is doing phenomenal, Texas is doing phenomenal, the Midwest is, you know, fantastic — very little debt.”

