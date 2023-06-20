The Ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government (Jim Jordan’s panel) said on Sunday that former President Donald Trump should be “shot” for “having the classified information for Americans” at Mar-a-Lago.

Quite the Freudian slip from Stacey Plaskett: Trump “needs to be shot— stopped.”



pic.twitter.com/3VWNdFHQ9Q — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 18, 2023

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI), who in April threatened journalist Matt Taibbi with imprisonment over his “Twitter Files” testimony, was speaking to MSNBC about Trump’s classified records case when she let the comment slip. She quickly corrected herself with “stopped,” adding that Trump will “have his day in court.”

Plaskett, who also called accusations that the Biden DOJ targeted concerned parents a “conspiracy theory,” called the notion that Biden’s FBI and DOJ follow a two-tiered system of justice nothing more than “propaganda.”

