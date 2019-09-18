THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

President Trump announced Robert C. O’Brien will be appointed the next national security adviser on social media Wednesday morning.

O’Brien, the current special presidential envoy for hostage affairs at the State Department, will be replacing John Bolton. Bolton was relieved of duty recently after disagreeing with Trump on policy.

Before his current position working with families of American hostages, O’Brien served as the co-chairman of the U.S. Department of State Public-Private Partnership for Justice Reform in Afghanistan under Secretaries Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton, according to his State Department biography.

