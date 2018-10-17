NEWSMAX:

Stepping up his attacks on the Federal Reserve, President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that the Fed is “my biggest threat” because he thinks it’s raising interest rates too quickly.

“My biggest threat is the Fed,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network. “Because the Fed is raising rates too fast, and it’s too independent,” he said.

In excerpts released before the interview with “Trish Regan Primetime” on Fox Business News airing on Tuesday, Trump said, “I put a couple of other people there I’m not so happy with too, but for the most part I’m very happy with people.”

The president has expressed his discontent with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Reuters explained.

The Fed raised rates to a target range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent last month and forecast rates would be 3.1 percent by the end of next year, according to updated projections, which would be slightly above their median estimate of the neutral rate, Bloomberg reported.

While there’s no sign of inflationary pressures so far, a continuing decline in the level of unemployment below the already-low 3.7 percent it touched in September means officials do have to worry about price gains accelerating.

The Fed has raised rates six times since Trump’s inauguration in response to low unemployment and more rapid economic growth, but it has proceeded more cautiously than in past economic expansions.

“Because the Fed is raising rates too fast and it’s independent so I don’t speak to him,” Trump said in reference to Powell. “But I’m not happy with what he’s doing because it’s going too fast, because you look at the last inflation numbers, they’re very low,” Trump told Fox Business Network.

Trump’s criticism of the Fed is just the latest example of a seemingly daily ritual for the president, who has repeatedly complained that the Fed was hurting financial markets and threatening economic growth by raising interest rates too quickly.