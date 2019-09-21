NY POST

A Bronx Supreme Court judge ruled Friday that President Donald Trump must give a video deposition as part of a lawsuit alleging his staff assaulted demonstrators outside Trump Tower in 2015. The decision comes after Trump’s lawyers tried to quash a subpoena compelling his testimony. His attorneys argued that to force a sitting president to give a deposition there must be a “showing of exceptional circumstances” and the witness must possess unique first-hand knowledge of the claims. Justice Doris Gonzalez rejected their argument, but, in recognition of his official responsibilities, she said he could testify by videotape.

