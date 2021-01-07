Daily Mail:

Trump supporters have surrounded state capitols in Texas, California, Georgia, Michigan, Kansas and Oklahoma after violent protests erupted in DC over Trump’s election loss to Biden in November

They occupied the front lawn of Washington’s Democratic Governor Jay Inslee’s mansion where only one state trooper was keeping guard

Violence broke out in DC after thousands of Trump supporters breached security perimeters at the Capitol with lawmakers inside the House Chamber urged to put on gas masks

Armed militia members were seen standing guards on the steps of the Michigan Capitol in Lansing and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was evacuated from the state Capitol in Atlanta

Large protests have also been reported in Colorado, Oregon, Washington state, Minnesota and Sacramento, while swaths of demonstrators have taken to the streets in LA outside City Hall

A mob of angered Trump supporters has occupied the front lawn of Washington’s Democratic Governor Jay Inslee’s mansion as they also surrounded state capitols in Texas, California, Georgia, Michigan, Kansas and Oklahoma.

While chaos gripped Washington D.C., where one woman has been shot dead and dozens of police officers injured, protesters made their way to Inslee’s Olympia home where one state trooper stood guard.

The trooper urged members of the crowd to stand back but they quickly aurrounded the building chanting and he was forced to retreat to stand guard in front of the door.

The crowd, whuch included several armed protesters, was pushed back as more state troopers arrived at around 6.30pm EST. Troopers said the governor remained safe.

Armed militia members were also seen standing guard on the steps of the Michigan Capitol in Lansing and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was evacuated in Atlanta as the President’s MAGA faithful surrounded federal buildings across the country.

As armed militia surrounded Georgia’s State Capitol building, 200 protesters stormed into the Kansas statehouse, and New Mexico’s and Texas’ State Capitols have been evacuated.

Large protests have also been reported in Colorado, Oregon, Washington State, Minnesota, Michigan, Mississippi, Utah, Ohio, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Florida, Arizona and Sacramento, while swaths of demonstrators have taken to the streets in LA outside City Hall, where an unlawful assembly has since been declared.

In Minnesota, a group also crowded around Gov. Tim Waltz’ mansion in St. Paul but the building was guarded by police. ‘Let’s go raise some hell! Let’s make him uncomfortable,’ one man said of the Democratic governor, according to Fox 9.

Violence broke out in Washington DC Wednesday when thousands of the outgoing president’s supporters breached security perimeters at the Capitol with lawmakers inside the House Chamber urged to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

President Trump urged the crowds to go home as he said we ‘have to have peace’, yet continued with his claims of voter fraud and that the election was ‘stolen’.

More at The Daily Mail