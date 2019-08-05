THE HILL:

President Trump on Monday misstated the location of one of two mass shootings that occurred over the weekend during a speech condemning the violence, referring to Toledo, Ohio instead of Dayton, Ohio.

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, may God protect them. May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio. May God bless the victims and their families,” Trump said from the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

The president’s slip came at the end of a 10-Minute speech in which he decried the “barbaric slaughters” in Dayton and El Paso, Texas, which occurred within hours of each other over the weekend.

Trump read his speech from a TelePrompTer, though it’s unclear whether the prepared remarks included Toledo, or if the president simply misspoke.