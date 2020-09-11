President Donald Trump is threatening to break up planned demonstrations if he wins reelection in November “very quickly.”

During an interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro that’s slated to air Saturday, Trump addressed the protests that could take place should he defeat Democrat Joe Biden.

“We’ll put them down very quickly if they do that,” he said.

“We have the right to do that. We have the power to do that if we want. Look, it’s called insurrection. We just send in and we, we do it very easy. I mean, it’s very easy. I’d rather not do that, because there’s no reason for it, but if we had to, we’d do that and put it down within minutes, within minutes.”

