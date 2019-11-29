NEW YORK POST:

It’s no mean feat sneaking the most famous man in the world out of Florida and into a war zone some 8,000 miles away.

But the White House went to great lengths to keep President Trump’s first trip to Afghanistan under wraps, even confiscating cellphones and other transmitting devices from pool reporters.

While Trump was at Mar-a-Lago Wednesday night, a small group of Washington reporters were told to meet atop a parking garage and then driven in black vans to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Just returned to the United States after spending a GREAT Thanksgiving with our Courageous American Warriors in Afghanistan! pic.twitter.com/b2vgY5BH6z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2019

Around the same time, Trump was quietly flying back from Florida, where members of the media had been told he’d be celebrating Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago home.

The plane he had taken to Florida Tuesday — a modified 747 sporting the iconic blue-and-white colors of Air Force One — remained parked on the West Palm Beach Airport tarmac to help keep Trump’s whereabouts under wraps.

The White House added to the secrecy by sending out Thanksgiving-themed tweets from the president’s account to avoid suspicion that he had gone silent.