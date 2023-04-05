An attorney for former President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed the 34 federal charges as “spin” that will never make trial — insisting it was “a relief” to see how weak the final indictment is.

“There’s no crime at all — at all,” Joe Tacopina told “CBS Mornings” in a round of interviews a day after the 45th president’s historic appearance in Manhattan criminal court.

“I mean, this is not a game. You’re charging the [former] president of the United States with crimes, crimes that will never be sustained in a court of law because they don’t exist.”

Calling the unsealed indictment “very vanilla,” he complained that “it did not list the underlying crimes he’s allegedly intended to cover up with false business records.”

