Donald Trump was ‘initially shocked’ by the grand jury indictment handed down against him last night but is now ‘ready to fight’ and be ‘combative’, one of his lawyers has revealed.

Trump, 76, will be arraigned in Manhattan at 2.15pm on Tuesday on an array of business fraud charges relating to 2016 hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

He has denied any wrongdoing, and says he is the victim of a politically-motivated witch hunt led by the famously Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump – who is set to become the first former president to face criminal charges – was pictured last night at Mar-a-Lago with his wife Melania, 52, by his side.

