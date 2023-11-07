Trump Lawyer Alina Habba: NY Case Is ‘Sideshow’ for Letitia James’s Politics

Former President Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud case regarding the valuation of his assets is nothing more than a “sideshow” for New York Attorney General Letitia James’s politics, Trump lawyer and spokeswoman Alina Habba said during a Tuesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“You know, these people are trying to take away one of the most epic companies and iconic companies in New York. And they think this is just, you know, politics, a show, and it’s not. It’s a disgrace what they’re doing,” she said, noting that she wished Monday’s event had been televised so the “world would really understand what we’re up against here.”

“They don’t love his politics so they come after him,” she said, further highlighting how unfair the case is in that it was decided on summary judgment “before we even walked in the court.”

