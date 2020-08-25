Mediaite:

Fox drew fire for NOT showing it all …

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised CNN for covering the Republican National Convention — after Republicans widely fired at Fox News for doing the opposite.

“Very appreciative that @CNN covered the vast majority of the Republican Convention last night. That was really good for CNN, while at the same time being good for our Country,” he tweeted. “Thank you!”

Very appreciative that @CNN covered the vast majority of the Republican Convention last night. That was really good for CNN, while at the same time being good for our Country. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020

Fox News came under fire from conservatives after refusing to air parts of the RNC on Monday, opting instead to show commentary from the network’s own hosts and guests.

Republicans complained that they were unable to watch the convention in full on the network and had to frantically surf between channels to hear all the speeches.

“Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable,” declared Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale on Twitter, tagging Fox News in the post.

Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020

Biggest loser of night 1 of the RNC was Fox News.



Are they *trying* to drive viewers to @OANN by not actually airing half of it and muting the speeches while pundits talk out their ass about the convention? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 25, 2020

