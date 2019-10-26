NEW YORK POST:

President Donald Trump attacked Nancy Pelosi Saturday on Twitter, saying the House Speaker was more concerned with impeachment than the problems facing her own California district.

“I can’t believe that Nancy Pelosi’s District in San Francisco is in such horrible shape that the City itself is in violation of many sanitary & environmental orders, causing it to owe the Federal Government billions of dollars – and all she works on is Impeachment,” he said.

“We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away,” he added. “Very bad and dangerous conditions, also severely impacting the Pacific Ocean and water supply. Pelosi must work on this mess and turn her District around!”

More at the NY Post