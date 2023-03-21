Trump launches blistering attack on the ‘Stormy Daniels extortion plot’

Donald Trump has declared he is the victim of a ‘Stormy ”Horse Face” Daniels extortion plot’, saying he’s being targeted by a series of ‘horrible radical left Democrat’ investigations.

The former president – who believes he is on the cusp of being arrested this week – told his supporters he would protect them during a riled-up post on Truth Social.

He warned: ‘They are not coming after me – they are coming after you. I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way.’

Trump, 76, is expected to be arrested this week in Manhattan, as a grand jury investigating hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels wrap up their deliberations.

Sources told DailyMail.com the 76-year-old will be arrested ‘on Wednesday at the earliest’. Meanwhile, police forces across the US were making preparations for potential unrest if the former president is arrested.

