NEW YORK POST:

President Trump questioned in a tweet Sunday whether two Fox News hosts were trained by CNN, the network he refers to as “fake news.”

“Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse?” Trump posted. ” In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!”

It’s unclear what prompted Trump to lash out at Neville and Vittert.

But Shepard Smith on his daily show on Fox News has at times been critical of Trump and even fact-checked Trump’s speech in January arguing for border security.