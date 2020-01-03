BY MICHAEL SAVAGE

Yesterday on my show, I finished the first hour talking about what I had seen in my lifetime. Then I said, “tomorrow will bring us more surprises than I think any of us is ready for.” I said, “It looks like an earthquake is brewing underneath the surface. It looks like Iran wants a war.” Then I said, “That’s the wild card that I see.”

And look where we are today. President Trump took out what amounts to a terror mastermind, who was at the heights of the Iranian Government and had been responsible for hundreds if not thousands of American deaths. He was the equivalent in rank to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs in America. He had just been responsible for an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. And he was planning more attacks.

But the left in this country and around the world are mourning this terrorist in chief. CBS News this morning praised him as a “military genius,” “revered,” and “a war hero.” Many on other networks blamed President Trump for escalating tensions in the Middle East, and called this “an assassination.”

And these are the same people who stood silently by when for 8 years President Obama launched thousands of drone strikes in the Middle East. As of 2015, there were nearly 3,000 of them. When two American citizens were killed by these drones without any type of due process, the leftist press yawned. When Syria crossed Obama’s ‘red line’ and Obama did nothing, they praised his ‘restraint.’ There was no retaliation. In fact there was capitulation and appeasement. He went to the bargaining table with the world’s number one exporter of terror on Americans and gave them the ability to continue their nuclear ambitions undeterred. “They stopped trying to make a bomb,” he said, believing their lies.

And the leftist stooges said nothing as, in the middle of the night, pallets of cash, millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars, were delivered to this evil nation. Then-Secretary of State John Kerry said, “I think that some of it will end up in the hands of the IRGC or other entities, some of which are labeled terrorists. You know, to some degree, I’m not going to sit here and tell you that every component of that can be prevented.”

But no, the pile on of President Trump is in full force. Dems are blaming him for the tensions in the region. They question whether or not he had the legal authority to do this even though Pentagon officials told Newsweek that the drone strike was authorized under 10 US Code 127e, which is support of special operations to combat terrorism.

And the Revolutionary Guard was labeled by the Trump Administration as a terrorist group, and deservedly so. They were behind terror attacks all over the world. Soleimani was the long-running leader of that elite intelligence wing called the Quds Force — a special forces external arm of the IRGC responsible for supporting terrorist proxies across the Middle East. It reports directly to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and was itself designated a terror group in 2007. The group is estimated to have amassed a militia of 20,000 fighters.

And there he was in a foreign country, fomenting attacks on U.S. soil. That is important to remember. He was so brazen that he walked openly in a foreign country, one who is a supposed ally of the United States, and oversaw the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. That’s the city he was killed in. Not Tehran. We did not attack Iran. We bombed a major terror leader in an allied country. Never forget that.

And the Dems now complain that they were not informed before the attack. The same Dems that just ran a sham impeachment, behind closed doors, with no evidence of wrongdoing whatsoever, yet they expect to be trusted with information as classified as this? In normal times he would have informed congress. But these are not normal times. This president is facing enemies like Iran, China, and North Korea, while at the same time facing real enemies domestically. Enemies willing to pervert the law to try and remove a sitting president from office. Trump is concerned about protecting the country, while these fair weather fascists are doing everything they can to destroy his administration.

It was a win for free people yesterday. And despite the doomsayers, may be the first step to a revolution in Iran, and a safer Middle East.