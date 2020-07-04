Breitbart:

President Donald Trump invoked the history of the four presidents represented on Mount Rushmore on Friday while delivering an address to kick off the Independence Day weekend.

Trump, who is seeking reelection this fall, began his remarks by pledging that his administration would never allow the monument to be “desecrated” by activists waging “a left-wing cultural revolution.” The president, in particular, said that the recent criticism such activists level at Mt. Rushmore is misguided.

Invoking the personal and public accomplishments of the presidents honored on the monument — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt — Trump delivered a history lesson on why they represented the “best of America.”

“They were American giants in full flesh and blood. Gallant men, whose intrepid deeds unleashed the greatest leap of human advancement the world has ever known,” Trump said. “Tonight, I will tell you — and most importantly, the youth of our nation — the true stories of these great men.”

Trump pledged that his administration would not allow the founding father’s place in history “to be removed, abolished, or most of all forgotten.” Similarly, the president invoked the contributions of Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln, when arguing that they too had earned their place on the monument.

