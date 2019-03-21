THE HILL

President Trump on Thursday took more shots at the late Sen. John McCain, despite growing calls from Republicans and veterans groups to stop attacking the Arizona GOP lawmaker who died last year. In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump called McCain “horrible” for his 2017 vote against a congressional Republican measure to repeal ObamaCare and accused him of handing a dossier of explosive claims about Trump’s ties to Russia to the FBI for “very evil purposes.”

