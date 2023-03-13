The Trump-appointed judge who was heckled by law students at Stanford and the school’s dean of inclusivity has spoken out to slam their ultra-woke stunt and attack on his free speech, saying none of them are fit to work in America’s legal system.

VIDEO: a DEI bureaucrat in action



Stanford Law's associate dean for DEI, Tirien Angela Steinbach, is an obvious moron, appointed only because she is a black woman. Here, she starts crying because FedSoc invited a conservative circuit judge.



$100k per year for this "education" pic.twitter.com/jGnuIGgZlg — Maxwell Meyer (@mualphaxi) March 10, 2023

Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Kyle Duncan had been invited to speak about ‘COVID, Guns and Twitter’ at Stanford Law’s Federalist Society last week.

When he got there, he was interrupted and ‘mercilessly’ mocked by a group of liberal students.

They were egged on by the school’s dean of ‘equity’, Tirien Steinbach, who took to the lectern in an effort to humiliate Duncan, a conservative judge whose opinions on same sex marriage, trans rights and reproductive rights, have stoked controversy in the past.

