Trump January 6 Case Assigned to Obama-Appointed Judge, Obama Donor

The federal judge assigned the January 6 case against former President Donald Trump was appointed by former President Barack Obama, who also happens to be an Obama donor.

Appointed in 2014 to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by Obama, Judge Tanya Chutkan has been known to give some of the harshest sentences for January 6 defendants, with some even going beyond government recommendations.

“The Trump case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C. who has sentenced Jan. 6 defendants to sentences longer than the government had requested,” noted MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin.

In 2021, Chutkan ruled hundreds of pages of the former president’s White House records could be turned over to the January 6 investigating committee despite Trump’s objections.

“The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting—not enjoining—the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again,” Chutkan wrote.

READ MORE