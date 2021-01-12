NewsMax:

President Donald Trump on Monday declared an emergency for the District of Columbia through Jan. 24, arising from the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden.

A release from the White House said: “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the District of Columbia.”

It continued: “Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 100 percent Federal funding.”

Over the weekend, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to Trump asking for the declaration, in hopes of freeing up more funding for the inauguration’s security as safety concerns rise in the aftermath of last Wednesday’s violent siege at the Capitol.

“In light of the attack on the Capitol and intelligence suggesting further violence is likely during the Inaugural period, my administration has reevaluated our preparedness posture for the Inauguration, including requesting the extension of DC National Guard support through January 24, 2021,” Bowser wrote in her letter.

