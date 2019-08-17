Business Insider:
- Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who worked for the Trump administration for less than two weeks in 2017, escalated his feud with President Donald Trump on Friday, calling him a “jackass,” “narcissistic,” and “crazy” in a newly published interview.
- The relationship between Scaramucci and Trump began to sour last week when after Scaramucci told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews on “Hardball” that Trump “didn’t do well” on his trips to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in the wake of two mass shootings this month which left more than 30 people dead.
- Trump hit back in a series of tweets, calling Scaramucci “totally incapable” and saying he “would do anything to come back in” to the Trump administration after his short-lived tenure. The jabs between the two continued to escalate through the week.
- Scaramucci unloaded at his former boss in a recent Vanity Fair interview published early on Friday, claiming that Trump was “losing it, mentally” and that he was likely to drop out of the 2020 race by March once it became clear that it was “impossible for him to win.”
- Scaramucci also said that Trump had the “self-esteem of a small pigeon,” and said he became disillusioned by Trump due to his “full-blown racism.”
