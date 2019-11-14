WASHINGTON EXAMINER – KAYLEE MCGHEE

As the situation in Syria continues to deteriorate, President Trump has decided to put his faith in the wrong person: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Trump announced during a press conference today that the ceasefire in Syria is holding and “will indeed be permanent,” though he admitted the degree of permanence is “somewhat questionable.”

The one thing he seems not to question, however, is Erdoğan’s commitment to creating “a much more peaceful and stable area.” If there’s one thing we should know by now, it’s that Erdoğan is an autocrat who cannot be trusted to do the right thing by the Kurds, the United States, or his own people, for that matter.

The Turkish leader has proven time and time again that he cares about one thing: his power and how to keep it. Here are just a few examples:

In 2016, Erdoğan shut down U.S. operations on the base in Incirlik, effectively neutering our campaign against ISIS in that region. This despite Erdoğan’s earlier pledge to defeat terrorism in the Middle East. In fact, Erdoğan turned a blind eye to ISIS’s actions in Syria and even allowed ISIS to travel throughout Turkey, according to multiple reports. Some reports even accuse Erdoğan and the Turkish military arming ISIS. As former President Barack Obama learned the hard way, Erdoğan’s words don’t mean much.