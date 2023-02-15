Former President Donald Trump is trying out new nicknames for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, including “Meatball Ron,” per The New York Times.

Trump has used the insult, which is meant as a jab at DeSantis’ appearance, in private conversations, The Times reported on Sunday.

Trump has also called DeSantis “Shutdown Ron” in private, per The Times. This is a reference to DeSantis’ March 2020 executive order that temporarily closed bars and nightclubs in Florida because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump announced his 2024 presidential run in November and has since pre-emptively launched a series of attacks on his would-be rival, though DeSantis has not launched a presidential bid of his own.

However, DeSantis is close to a final decision on a 2024 presidential run and is considering when he should announce his bid, The Hill reported on February 9, citing Republicans familiar with the matter. He is also one of Trump’s biggest rivals in the GOP.

