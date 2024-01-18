Trump ‘is eyeing NY Rep. Elise Stefanik as potential vice presidential running mate’ after ‘being impressed with her killer performance’ at Ivy League anti-Semitism hearings

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly eyeing Representative Elise Stefanik for an all-New York ticket to battle President Joe Biden if he wins the Republican nomination.

Stefanik, a longtime Trump supporter and the first member of GOP leadership to endorse his 2024 campaign, has recently taken the spotlight for her slamming of Ivy League presidents during hearings on campus anti-Semitism.

The hearings made national headlines and forced most notably the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay.

Trump, according to several people who attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in late December, was highly impressed.

‘She’s a killer,’ Trump reportedly said when Stefanik was named as he asked those at a candlelit dinner who should be his running mate.

