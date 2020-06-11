PJ Media:

Mattis is known for saying this: “Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.”

The accusation that President Trump in some way threatens the Constitution is the most disgusting expression of hypocrisy that I have heard in nearly half a century of journalism–no exceptions. It is so monstrously false that it is shocking to hear it from the likes of Gen. James Mattis and Gen. Colin Powell.

A conspiracy to drive Donald Trump from office through lies, leaks and larceny began before he took office and continues to the present day. Alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was an outrageous hoax. The spurious charges against Gen. Mike Flynn have been exposed as a concoction of FBI officials working for the Hillary Clinton camp. The entire disgusting business has been a lie of whole cloth from the outset. And it constitutes the most grievous threat to the US Constitution in our lifetimes–in fact, since the Confederate insurrection of 1861. A clique of bureaucrats and politicians conspired with the major media to frame the president of the United States, with the objective of nullifying the will of the American people as expressed in the free and fair of election of November 2016.

And now Gen. James Mattis and Gen. Colin Powell have the effrontery to call President Trump a threat to the Constitution. Said Mattis: “When I joined the military, some 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens.”

