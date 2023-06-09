The federal indictment against former President Donald Trump revealed he stored information about the nation’s nuclear secrets and even plans to retaliate against a foreign attack.

Trump maintained ‘hundreds’ of classified documents inside boxes at Mar-a-Lago, federal prosecutors said in the charging document that federal authorities unsealed Friday, in a historic move that the former president has railed against as a ‘witch hunt.’

The charging document spells out for the first time detailed information on the information federal agents uncovered after a raid at Mar-a-Lago last summer, following negotiations with Trump’s team seeking the return of government documents.

It lists 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information – including those dealing with some of the nation’s most closely-held secrets.

