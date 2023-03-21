Michael Cohen’s former legal advisor Robert Costello on Monday attacked his ex client in front of the Manhattan courthouse.

"Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence:" Cohen's former legal advisor Robert Costello attacked his ex-client's credibility as the "star witness" in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump. More: https://t.co/crLKBCYjsW pic.twitter.com/TYRpvSmR9W — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 20, 2023

Robert Costello on Monday appeared before the Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump’s so-called ‘hush payment’ to Stormy Daniels.

In January the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels and elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Robert Costello said he appeared before the grand jury to set the record straight since Michael Cohen is a pathological liar.

Costello blasted Michael Cohen as a “convicted perjurer” in remarks to reporters in New York.

