Trump Indicted for Claims of ‘Stolen’ Election in Georgia; Stacey Abrams Still Walks Free

Twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate and national Democrat celebrity Stacey Abrams is still free as of Monday, despite having maintained for years that her 2018 race was stolen — a claim for which former President Donald Trump has been indicted. Trump and 18 others — including lawyers, campaign aides, and supporters — were indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, on Monday on a collective 41 counts for their claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — not just in Georgia, but elsewhere.

The indictment, however, describes “acts” furthering the “conspiracy” that largely consist of public statements, protests, claims at hearings, and even posts on social media — the very same kinds of actions and statements Abrams and her allies made for years. Like Trump and his associates, Abrams made her claims of a stolen election repeatedly, from public platforms (and appears to have believed them). Like Trump, Abrams enlisted the help of political allies — and, worse, other elected Democratic officials. Like Trump, Abrams took her claims to court, where they were dismissed even by otherwise sympathetic judges. Like Trump, Abrams nevertheless persuaded the media and supporters that her election was, in fact stolen; many still believe it to this day. And yet no prosecutor — not in Fulton County, not in the whole state of Georgia, and certainly not on the federal level — has ever prosecuted Stacey Abrams for her efforts, which apparently are a crime in the Peach State, involving potentially serious felonies.

