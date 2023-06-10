Breitbart

Former President Donald Trump will slam “Democrat Communists” who “want to jail their opponents” at the Georgia Republican Party state convention, his first public appearance since being indicted on federal charges,” according to prepared remarks. Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, on Thursday announced that the Justice Department had indicted him in relation to the classified documents case, and the 49-page document was unsealed on Friday. In the speech, Trump is set to touch on the indictment, asserting there are “two standards of justice in the country.”

The remarks read in part: Together, we stand up to the globalists. We stand up to the Marxists. We stand up to the RINOs, Communists, and environmental extremists. We stand up to the Open Borders fanatics, the Radical Left Democrats, their lawless partisan prosecutors, and the Fake News media. On November 5th, 2024, we are going to stand up to the corrupt political establishment, we are going to evict a totally corrupt Joe Biden from the White House, and we are going to FINISH what we started! In the end, they’re not coming after ME, they’re coming after YOU—and I’m just standing in their way. We now have two standards of justice in our country. The Democrat Communists want to jail their opponents while they protect the murderers who prowl our cities day and night, and other brazen criminals.

