Undaunted by attacks from the Democrats, the media, and yet another indictment, former President Donald Trump is keeping up his fight for the American people, speaking at a pair of Republican Party state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina.

“I’ve put everything on the line — and I will never yield,” Trump told the North Carolina GOP delegation Saturday night in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. “I will never be deterred, and I will never stop fighting for you. Never.

“If I wasn’t leading in the polls so much, we’d have no difficulty.”

Trump condemned President Joe Biden’s agenda and his Justice Department’s political persecutions.

“With your vote, we will take back our country from these fascists and thugs, and we will indeed make America great again,” Trump said.

They’ve launched one hoax — these people we have to deal with — and they’ve lodged witch hunt after witch hunt, and they just tried to stop our movement,” Trump continued. “They want to do anything they can to thwart the will of the American people. It’s called election interference.

