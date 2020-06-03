NEWSMAX

President Donald Trump told a radio interviewer he wasn’t seeking refuge when he went into the White House underground bunker Friday as protests took place in Washington, D.C. During a Wednesday interview, Trump told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” he was not rushed to safety. He said he was in the bunker during the daytime, not when demonstrations got out of hand at night. People protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, got close to the White House the past several days.

READ MORE AT NEWSMAX