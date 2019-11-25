NEW YORK POST:

President Trump welcomed to the White House Monday Conan, the canine military hero who was wounded in the successful special forces raid that took out ISIS kingpin Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“It was a flawless attack, al-Baghdadi’s gone, and we gave Conan a medal and a plaque. He’s a very very special dog,” the president said at the White House about the Belgian Malinois.

“He’s an incredible dog. We’re very honored to have Conan here and to give Conan an award,” he said in the Rose Garden ceremony after meeting with Special Forces troops inside the White House.

“He was badly hurt but he recovered very quickly. Conan is a tough cookie, Nobody’s going to mess with Conan,” the president continued, alluding to the dog’s injuries when the ISIS cutthroat blew himself up with a suicide vest.

The commander-in-chief then extolled the canine’s fighting abilities.