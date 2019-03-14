THE DAILY CALLER:

President Donald Trump declared his intention to veto a Congressional resolution set to pass the U.S. senate that disapproves of his declaration of a national emergency at the southern border, in a Thursday morning tweet.

The Republicans who have publicly said they will vote for the resolution include Sens. Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Thom Thillis, Lisa Murkowski, and Mike Lee. White House officials say that the number of Republicans who ultimately end up voting for the resolution could reach 10.

Their concerns center on the idea that Trump is circumventing Congress’s enumerated power of the purse to appropriate funds and use them as he pleases. Nearly all have noted that future Democratic presidents would exploit Trump’s action and declare their own national emergencies to fulfill campaign promises.

Trump issued pleas in recent weeks for senators to stand by him and some aides have threatened political repercussions to those who cross the administration.

The resolution notes official congressional disapproval of Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the southern border. The national emergency declaration is paired with a number of executive actions designed to make approximately $8 billion of funding available to begin construction on a wall along the southern border.

The disapproval resolution passed the Democratically-controlled House by a wide margin. Some Senate Republicans and White House aides sought to stop the embarrassing defeat by attempting to create an alternative resolution that would restrict the president’s future use of executive power.



