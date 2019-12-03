FOX NEWS:

President Trump on Tuesday tangled with French President Emmanuel Macron in a tense exchange in front of reporters in London, where Trump asked Macron if he’d like to take back “some nice ISIS fighters” and then dinged him for his “non-answer” — just hours after he challenged the French president’s rebuke of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“I have not spoken to the president about that — would you like some nice ISIS fighters?” he said, when asked about ISIS fighters from Europe captured in Syria. “I can give them to you, you can take every one you want.”

After Macron’s answer, in which he urged Trump to “be serious” and called for a broader push against ISIS overall, Trump took another swipe.

“This is why he’s a great politician, because that’s one of the greatest non-answers I’ve ever heard,” Trump joked.

That exchange came hours after Trump criticized a “very, very nasty statement” about the NATO alliance — referring to comments Macron made that recent U.S. troop actions in Syria are contributed to the “brain death” of the military alliance.

“Nobody needs NATO more than France,” Trump said, alluding to France being invaded twice during both World Wars. “It’s a very dangerous statement for them to make,” Trump said. “Frankly, the one that benefits the least is the United States. We are helping Europe unite and go against a common foe – may not be a foe – I can’t tell you.”

“It is a very tough statement to make when you have such difficulty in France when you look at what is going on,” Trump continued. “They have had a very rough year. You just can’t go around making statements like that about NATO. It is very disrespectful.”