THE HILL:

President Trump on Tuesday complained that the Federal Reserve doesn’t “have a clue” amid a series of tweets defending his use of tariffs and alleging that multiple currencies have been devalued against the dollar.

Trump has long criticized the Fed over the central bank’s decision to raise interest rates. He reiterated that point on Tuesday for the second consecutive day while sharing a Bloomberg opinion piece that argued the low cost of travel to Europe has led to an overabundance of tourists.

“This is because the Euro and other currencies are devalued against the dollar, putting the U.S. at a big disadvantage. The Fed Interest rate way too high, added to ridiculous quantitative tightening! They don’t have a clue!” Trump tweeted.