YAHOO/AFP:

US President Donald Trump lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday as he arrived for a three-day state visit to Britain, reviving a long-running enmity between the two.

On landing, he sent out a pair of tweets calling Khan a “stone cold loser” for criticising his red carpet treatment, which includes a private lunch and state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Khan, “who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly ‘nasty’ to the visiting president of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom”, he said.

“He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me,” Trump wrote, likely referring to a spike in fatal stabbings in the capital which is causing widespread public concern.

The US leader also misspelled Khan’s name, writing “Kahn”.

The two have a long history of bad relations, occasionally clashing on Twitter.

Ratcheting up their feud a notch, Khan wrote a newspaper article on Sunday in which he compared the US leader to European dictators from the 1930s and 1940s.