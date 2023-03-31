The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

“Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case.” CNN reported.

“Earlier Thursday, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the office has contacted Trump’s attorney to “coordinate his surrender” for arraignment on “a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal.”” the outlet reported.

Donald Trump is the first ex-president to ever be charged with a ‘crime.’

Trump has been accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Details of the charges are still not known.

Update from CBS: “Sources familiar with the investigation tell CBS tonight that Bragg has some documents that have been uncovered during the probe but are not yet known to the public/been reported, both financial records and communications between key figures… will use these as well as testimony”

