Former President Donald Trump has hired top white-collar criminal defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor, Todd Blanche, as his lead counsel to defend him against the district attorney of New York Alvin Bragg’s criminal indictment, according to a report.

Politico‘s Erica Orden reported that Blanche is resigning as a partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft after being asked by Trump to represent him, according to an email. The law firm is New York City’s oldest and one of its most elite.

“I have been asked to represent Trump in the recently charged DA case, and after much thought/consideration, I have decided it is the best thing for me to do and an opportunity I should not pass up,” the email reportedly said.

“Obviously, doing this as a partner at Cadwalader was not an option, so I have had to make the difficult choice to leave the firm,” he reportedly wrote.

Trump is also represented by attorneys Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina

