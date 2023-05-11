Former President Donald Trump steamrolled CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during Wednesday’s Townhall event in New Hampshire, dismissing her politically biased and outdated questions, effectively reducing her role as the moderator by speaking directly to the audience about the “gotcha” topics a visibly irritated Collins continually posed throughout the night.

Standing ovation for Donald Trump at the CNN Town Hall



pic.twitter.com/vunGANNWe5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2023

The highly anticipated townhall event, teased by Trump, boded well for the former president, despite Collins’s attempt to begin the event with a series of contentious topics and arguably outdated leftist narratives — from the 2020 election results to January 6 to accusations in the E. Jean Carroll case. Notably, Trump received a standing ovation at his introduction.

Collins kicked off the townhall by focusing on the past election and election fraud claims. Trump made it clear, despite Collins’s implications otherwise, that he cherishes the Constitution, emphasizing the importance of living up to it.

Trump just pulls out receipts to disprove Kaitlin Collins' claims on the CNN town hall… and the crowd cheers!



This is NOT going the way CNN wanted it to. pic.twitter.com/7byCeFkCHr — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 11, 2023

“I mean, we have elections. We have open borders, look at what’s happening on our southern border,” Trump said, pivoting to more pressing subjects, such as illegal immigration, as Collins, at this point in the townhall, continued to press him on the 2020 presidential election.

