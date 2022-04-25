NY Post

A New York judge on Monday held Donald Trump in contempt — and fined him $10,000 a day — for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe of his company’s business dealings. “Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously, I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day,” said Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron before striking the gavel. James asked for the civil contempt order earlier this month, arguing that the former president failed to meet a court-ordered March 31 deadline to turn over materials as part of her office’s investigation into the Trump Organization. The ex-president has blasted the investigation as a “witch hunt” while fighting it in court.

Read more at the NY Post