The grand jury hearing evidence against former President Donald Trump is set to reconvene Wednesday with no indictment expected today.

The former president said last weekend he expected to be arrested Tuesday but his lawyers later said Trump was basing his comments on media reports and not information from the courts.

The grand jury is expected to vote Wednesday on an indictment.

New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly wrapping up a grand jury investigation in connection to hush money payments to women who allegedly had sexual encounters with Trump, claims the former president has denied.

The investigation centers on some $130,000 paid to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Forbes is reporting charges would likely be for falsifying business records related to the payments and alleged reimbursements to his former attorney Michael Cohen that were paid as legal fees through the Trump Organization.

READ MORE