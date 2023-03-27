The New York grand jury hearing testimony about Donald Trump’s role in paying hush money to a porn star heads into a new week amid public anticipation about a potential indictment of the former president, who has escalated his rhetorical attacks on prosecutors.

The panel is expected to reconvene Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, after it last heard testimony in the Trump investigation a week ago. The grand jury has been weighing the Trump case as well as other unrelated matters. Its agenda for the week isn’t clear.

In the Trump case, prosecutors could call additional witnesses or present formal charges, the final step before grand jurors would vote on whether to indict. While some law-enforcement officials—and Mr. Trump himself—had anticipated a potential indictment last week, it never came to pass. Because the grand jury process is held in secret, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hasn’t made public any potential timeline for a case.

Mr. Trump on Saturday held a rally in Waco, Texas, in which he decried the “weaponization” of the justice system and alleged that the district attorney’s office was pursuing the hush-money case as a result of political pressure from Washington, D.C. Thousands of supporters, some with “Witch Hunt” signs, attended the rally, which was Mr. Trump’s first large-scale campaign event since he announced his candidacy last November.

