The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence against former President Donald Trump won’t reconvene Wednesday as scheduled, court officials told The Post.

The afternoon session was unexpectedly canceled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the sources said.

Members of the panel were told to stay home and be on standby for Thursday, a law enforcement source said.

It’s unclear what prompted the move, which forestalls a potentially unprecedented indictment of the 45th president in connection with the payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The October 2016 cash transfer was admittedly arranged by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to cover up Daniels’ alleged 2006 affair with Trump, 76, who’s denied cheating on his wife Melania Trump with her.

READ MORE