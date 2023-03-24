The New York state grand jury weighing criminal charges against Donald Trump over alleged hush money payments is expected to hear at least one witness on Thursday, although it isn’t yet clear on which case.

The grand jury’s Wednesday session was canceled after prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office alerted court officials to the adjournment, said a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity since it isn’t public.

The jurors, who are examining payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election, are to return Thursday afternoon. It isn’t certain whether it will be on the Trump probe because grand juries typically hear evidence in more than one case.

No reason was given for Wednesday’s adjournment, but former federal prosecutor Harry Sandick, now in private practice, said Bragg may be taking a moment to reflect.

“It is possible that the DA’s office may want more time to think things through,” Sandick said. “Even if you can prove that a person did all these bad things, you still need to decide whether those bad things amount to a crime.”

The grand jury has regularly met on Monday and Wednesday afternoons since Bragg convened it in January. A spokeswoman for Bragg and a spokesman for New York state court officials declined to comment on Wednesday’s adjournment.

