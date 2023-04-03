Former President Donald Trump confirmed he will fly to New York on Monday, one day ahead of his unprecedented criminal arraignment — as the NYPD is already setting up a huge ring of steel ahead of protests.

“I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York,” Trump, 76, confirmed on Truth Social late Sunday of his flight from his Florida resort to his Fifth Ave. pad.

“On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!” he complained.

The ex-president — who is running again for 2024 — detailed his travel plans just 15 minutes after again attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for the charges over the $130,000 hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“The Corrupt D.A. has no case,” Trump wrote of the charges, expected to be in the dozens, with at least one felony.

