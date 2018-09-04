TRUMP GIVES STARK WARNING TO SYRIA, RUSSIA — DANGLES THREAT OF ANOTHER STRIKE

THE DAILY CALLER:

President Donald Trump warned Syria, Russia, and Iran not to let its next phase of the Syrian civil war become a humanitarian catastrophe, in a Monday evening tweet.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is supported by Russia and Iran, who are looking to consolidate total control of the country by taking over the last province held by rebels, Idlib. Idlib has a population of approximately three million remaining civilians and humanitarian organizations fear a complete bloodbath in the final battles of the war.

