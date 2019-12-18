FOX BUSINESS:

President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to make Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, a federal holiday.

The president issued the same executive order, which gives federal workers a day off with pay, in 2018.

“All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, the day before Christmas Day,” the order states.

The order adds that leadership can determine which offices and employees must stay open despite the holiday “for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need.” There are about 2 million government employees in the U.S.

Presidents typically have not declared Christmas Eve a holiday when it falls on a Tuesday or Wednesday. For example, the last time Christmas Eve fell on a Tuesday, in 2013, President Obama did not issue an executive order to declare the day a federal holiday.