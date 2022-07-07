DAILYMAIL.COM

Donald Trump’s signature plane has been out of commission since he took office

DailyMail.com previously published photos of the jet in a state of disrepair in January 2021, parked at New York State’s Stewart International Airport

The jet’s engines were reportedly replaced and it was flown to Louisiana in November 2021 for a new paint job

Its signature color scheme is the same, but the red ‘T’ on the plane’s tail has been replaced with an American flag, a video posted by Trump appears to show

The former president said his plane will hit the skies this fall ‘or maybe sooner’

Donald Trump’s iconic Boeing 757 jet will soon take to the skies once again after a remodel in Louisiana, the former president announced on Wednesday. The ex-leader was known to use it for his dramatic arrivals to campaign stops on the 2016 trail, where it was nicknamed ‘Trump Force One.’ But the plane has been largely idle since its eponymous owner entered the White House in 2017. ‘During my four years in the White House, I didn’t use everybody’s favorite airplane, the Boeing 757 we campaigned on for our big 2016 WIN,’ Trump wrote on his social media app Truth Social. ‘Now it has been completely modernized and renovated, and looks GREAT, all done in the Great State of Louisiana, and coming back to the skies in the Fall of 2022, or maybe sooner. Get ready!’ At the end of his post Trump linked a video that appears to show sped-up footage of the refinishing process. The four minutes’ worth of footage shows crews working on the private jet’s engines and exterior finish, and is set against cinematic music. Its signature black-red-white coloring with ‘Trump’ emblazoned in gold lettering still remains. However the tail, once covered with a red ‘T,’ now bears an American flag.

